Juvenile Court, Children Services create liaison to coordinate efforts

LIMA — While the children services system is meant to help young people who have experienced mistreatment and abuse, the repercussions of that abuse often stay with the child, sometimes leading that young person into delinquency. A 2001 National Institute of Justice study found that children who were abused and neglected were 59 percent more likely to be arrested as a juvenile, 28 percent more likely to be arrested as an adult and 30 percent more likely to be arrested for a violent crime.

With juvenile courts and children services agencies often dealing with the same individuals, Allen County Juvenile Court and Allen County Children Services have decided to collaborate.

“We’re excited to be talking today about the opportunity to fund a dedicated youth advocate position,” Juvenile Court director Berlin Carroll said. “That person will become a member of our core assessment services team and will play a primary role in the case management system.”

The position and its $45,000 salary will be funded through Department of Youth Services subsidy grant money received by Juvenile Court. The liaison, who has already been hired, will help coordinate efforts of both agencies in dealing with juveniles with both an outstanding case in court as well as some supervision from Allen County Children Services.

“It’s something that we haven’t done here in Allen County,” Children Services Director Cynthia Scanland said. “Historically, we could have had each group working with the same individual or same family and not necessarily know that. It’s not an intended barrier, but having this position of liaison between the two agencies will certainly address that so there is transparency between the two agencies. It will ultimately lead to a better service product for the child involved.”

Carroll credited both Scanland and Juvenile Court Judge Glenn Derryberry with working together to create this partnership.

“They’re very committed to partnering whenever possible, sharing resources and really working together to serve the best interests of youth,” he said.

