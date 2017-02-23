Lima Senior High School students plan first-ever DECA Fest

LIMA — Lima Senior High School DECA students have planned the first DECA Fest, a day of activities for Lima North Middle School students involved in the Big Spartans Little Spartans program.

The carnival-style festival will be from 9 a.m. to noon Monday at The Axis building at Lima Community Church, 2945 N. Cole St., Lima.

The middle school students will get to participate in games and activities planned by Lima Senior DECA students that will “continue to build on the relationships they have spent the school year building,” according to a press release. Games, activities and a meal are being provided by a donation to the Big Spartans Little Spartans program from P & J Manufacturing.

Lima Senior students from the culinary, patient care and early childhood programs will also participate in the event.