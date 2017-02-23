Posted on by

Police calls


500 block of North Kenilworth Avenue, Lima — Police were called Wednesday to take an assault report.

900 block of North Jameson Avenue, Lima — Police were called Wednesday to the scene of a break in.

200 block of North Cole Street, Lima — Police were called Wednesday to investigate a theft.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.

