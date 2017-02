LIMA — Organizers with the Lima Irish Day Parade are selling T-shirts, long-sleeve t-shirts/sweatshirts and hoodies to help with the permit price and 50/50 tickets for the Irish Day Parade.

T-shirts are $15; long sleeve and crew neck sweatshirts are $20 and hoodies are $25.

Contact Kim Finn at 419-860-0072 or pick up an order form at Paddy Macs.