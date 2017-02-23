Kuhn honored as Optimist of the Year

LIMA — Valorie Kuhn was chosen Optimist of the Year at the Lima Noon Optimist Club’s annual charter night celebration.

Kuhn was cited for her unending willingness to serve the club by helping with the annual home show, the Youth Symphony Orchestra, the Halloween and 5K run programs and many other club projects.

The Lima Noon Optimist Club has a tradition of serving youth in the greater Lima area and supporting the popular Safety City program. They meet at noon every Wednesday at the Civic Center and welcome guests to learn about the club.

For more information, visit limaoptimist.com.