Auglaize County Board of Elections to hold special meeting

Auglaize County Board of Elections special meeting, 9:30 a.m., Administration Office, 209 S. Blackhoof St., Room 205, Wapakoneta. Election of director, deputy director, chairman positions.

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2 at the administration office, 209 S. Blackhoof St., Room 205.

The meeting will be held to hold the elections for the board director, deputy director and chairman positions. The positions come with a two-year term and must be conducted between March 2 and March 6 to comply with a new rule from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

These elections will allow the terms of the officials, as well as the board members, to avoid having the end of their terms coincide with a presidential election year.

