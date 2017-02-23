Blanchard Valley Health System to conduct ‘Innovations in Joint Replacement Care’ public forum

FINDLAY — Blanchard Valley Health System will host a public forum entitled “Innovations in Joint Replacement Care.” This event will focus on the new, team-based approach to hip and knee replacement care and will feature a question and answer session after physician presentations.

The forum will take place March 9, with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and the main program from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Marathon Auditorium at Blanchard Valley Hospital, 1900 S. Main St. in Findlay.

Presenters will discuss the new, patient-centered program for joint replacement care, how to manage and understand osteoarthritis, and the benefits of this program.

RSVPs are due by March 2. To register, call 419-423-5551 or email [email protected]

