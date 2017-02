WAPAKONETA — The Wapakoneta YMCA is hosting an initiative, “Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin-By-World,” from 6:15 to 8:45 p.m., March 13 through June 27 at the Wapakoneta YMCA, 1100 Defiance St., Wapakoneta. Free supper and child care will be provided to participants.

For more information, contact Josh Little at the Wapakoneta YMCA at 419-739-9622. Class size is limited to 12 persons.

