Lima Sabres plan Women on Target class, open house at Ottawa Ordnance

Lima Sabres open house, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ottawa Ordnance, 242 W. Fourth St., Ottawa.

OTTAWA — The Lima Sabres will sponsor the NRA Women on Target Shooting Clinic on Saturday, May 14 at Lima Sabres Shooting Association, 5090 Hanthorn Road, Lima.

The class is free, with sign in at 8:30 for a 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. class that includes safety basics and round robin at the ranges. A second session begins with sign-in at 11:30 a.m. and class from noon to 5 p.m. Each class is limited ot 50 participants, and it includes the use of firearms, targets and ammunition.

Lima Sabres will also host an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Ottawa Ordnance, 242 W. Fourth St., Ottawa.

