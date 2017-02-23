‘Being Mortal’ documentary presented in Findlay

FINDLAY — Bridge Home Health & Hospice is hosting the documentary film, “Being Mortal, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, in Marathon Auditorium at Blanchard Valley Hospital, 1900 South Main St., Findlay.

Being Mortal explores the hopes of patients and families facing terminal illnesses and their relationships with the physicians who treat them.

Panelist include Dr. Christian Jacobus, medical director of Bridge Hospice and Palliative Care; Chasity Watkins, registered nurse and manager of Bridge Home Health; and Theresa Scherger, license social worker with Bridge Home Health and Palliative Care. The event will be moderated by Niki Sidle, Bridge Bereavement Services coordinator and licensed social worker.

RSVP by March 10 to [email protected] or call 419-423-5551.

