Lima-based Christian TV station gets $7.7 million in FCC auction, to launch foundation

LIMA — WTLW TV-44, a Lima-based Christian TV station, will be compensated $7.7 million to change broadcast frequencies as a result of the recent FCC spectrum auction.

The FCC was commissioned by Congress to repurpose broadcast spectrum for mobile phone use. The frequency change will be made in about 18 months, with the station still being identified as channel 44 on television sets. Cable carriage will not be impacted.

WTLW will need to purchase a new transmitter and antenna to accommodate the new frequency. After transition expenses and debt elimination, the station will launch a supporting foundation with the $6 million in net proceeds. The foundation will fund capital equipment purchases, or about 15 percent of the station’s annual budget. As a viewer-supported, non-profit organization, donors will still be relied upon to fund the $1.3 million annual operating budget.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_WTLW-1.jpg