PANDORA — PrimeTimers, a non-denominational community fellowship for adults 55 and older, will meet at noon March 7 at St. John Mennonite Church, 15988 Road 4 in Pandora.

This event will feature the music of Ken Cartier and a meal that will include baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, mint brownies, dinner rolls and coffee.

The event is free, but donations are accepted. For more details, call Mennonite Memorial Home at 419-358-1015, extension 102.

