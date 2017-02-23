Hancock Park District’s Growing Green Thumbs garden series to launch in March

FINDLAY — The Hancock Park District is launching a new garden series, “Growing Green Thumbs,” at 10 a.m. March 4 in the McKinnis House Historical Garden at Litzenberg Memorial Woods, Findlay.

The program will include a discussion on how the Park District chooses the plants and seeds for its garden, as well as where it can purchase period-appropriate seeds and plants. There will also be time to start pulling the first weeds of spring.

Children are required to be 4 to 18 years of age. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is not required for this free program. Participants are asked to bring work gloves.

Litzenberg Memorial Woods is located at 6100 U.S. route 224, west of Findlay.

