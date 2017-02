LIMA — The Tri-Moraine Audubon Society March meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 at the Visitor/Student Center at OSU Lima, 3900 Campus Drive, Lima.

Bob Klips, associate professor at Ohio State University-Marion, will discuss how to recognize flowering plants found in Ohio. This meeting is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Sheryl Maier at 419-234-0250.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_flowers.jpg