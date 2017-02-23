Hancock Park District to offer bird monitoring outing in Findlay

FINDLAY — The Hancock Park District will offer its first bird monitoring outing of 2017 at 1 p.m. March 3 at Litzenberg Memorial Woods in Findlay.

This hands-on, in-the-field approach to monitoring environmental changes is one of the ways Hancock Park District volunteers experience a wide range of physical and mental activities, according to a press release.

Participants are invited to bring binoculars and cameras, as there will be photo opportunities during the hike. All skill levels are welcome. Participants will meet at the Litzenberg Memorial Woods Gatehouse.

Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is not required for this free program. The hike is expected to take 90 to 150 minutes.

Litzenberg Memorial Woods is located at 6100 U.S. route 224, west of Findlay.

