VAN WERT — “Police Brutality or Necessary Force?” will be discussed from 7-8 p.m. March 2 at Lifetree Cafe, Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St.

The video features interviews with a man who was beaten during a routine traffic stop and a police captain who used what was deemed “appropriate force” but an innocent man died.

Please enter on Court Street and park behind the Courthouse. For details, contact 419-238-0631 or [email protected]

