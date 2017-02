ST. MARYS — Jake Meinerding, a project manager with Jones and Henry Engineers, will be the keynote speaker at a St. Marys Rotary Club meeting at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Eagles Lodge, 404 E. Spring St.

He is in charge of construction of the new municipal water treatment plant.

