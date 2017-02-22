Treglia named Allen County Sheriff

LIMA — Matt Treglia was chosen as sheriff of Allen County on Wednesday night after a series of unpleasant circumstances that played out over the past six months at the agency he will now lead.

Treglia held the title of interim sheriff for the past two weeks after the sudden and unexpected death of Jimmy Everett, who was appointed interim sheriff after the resignation of Sam Crish in January.

The Republican Party of Allen County removed the interim title in a unanimous decision by the screening committee and the central committee. The Republican Party had the chance to make the appointment because Crish was elected in November as a Republican.

The 45-year-old Treglia, who is a 1990 graduate of Allen East High School, vowed to work hard for the residents of Allen County and said being sheriff is the achievement of a dream.

“This has been a lifelong dream for me since the day I started in 1995 as a special deputy. My end goal was to be sheriff and help the citizens,” Treglia said.

Republican Party Central Committee Chair Juergen Waldick said Treglia’s current position at the Sheriff’s Office and his 20 years experience with the agency made him the best choice.

“We are really blessed to have the quality of law enforcement officers we do have in this community. We had candidates who are well-qualified,” Waldick said.

Treglia said he plans to address morale at the agency that has been hurt by the legal problems of Crish, which also includes a pending FBI investigation. Crish said he has a gambling problem and is receiving treatment.

“First thing tomorrow morning, I’m going to have a meeting with my staff officers about that. We will bring up morale and we’re going to focus on a direction and everybody will know that direction. Everybody knows my model at the Sheriff’s Office is firm, fair and consistent and everyone will be treated that way,” Treglia said.

Treglia beat out former Allen County Sheriff Dan Beck, American Township Police Chief Matt Redick and Marion Township Police Chief Doug Vermillion for the appointment.

Treglia has 20 years on with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. He has worked in the patrol division, drug unit, investigations, supervised road patrol, oversaw the SWAT team and most recently was the staff lieutenant where he worked daily with the leaders of the agency.

Treglia will have to run for sheriff in the election next year because Crish was less than two years into his term. If Treglia is elected next year he would not have to run again until 2020.

Treglia also paid his respects to Everett again, who he called his best friend and said he was an outstanding mentor.

Everett had submitted his application to seek the appointment and many believed he would be the next sheriff. Everett was the most experienced candidate with 40 years working in law enforcement, almost all at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

Everett was highly respected and a mentor to all employees.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

