Work underway for Rhodes downtown project

LIMA — The signs have been in the windows of buildings in the southeast quadrant of Town Square for months, but work is now underway on demolishing those buildings to make way for the new Rhodes State College Center of Health Science Education and Innovation.

After months of purchasing buildings and pursuing grant funds, the college is now ready to tear the needed buildings down to make way for the new downtown facility, with a $3 million commitment in hotel and motel tax receipt funds coming from the city last month to help fund the work.

“The demolition crews have reported on site for the Rhodes project,” Mayor David Berger said during his weekly news conference Wednesday. “They started on Monday with asbestos removal, and that will continue for several days as they remediate those buildings. We also have a team that started today to remove some of the architectural features of the buildings that Rhodes State is looking to preserve, and we expect that, probably next week, they will begin with heavy equipment to take down the buildings.”

Discussions into bringing Rhodes State College’s allied health and nursing programs downtown to a new, $20 million, 70,000-square-foot facility have been ongoing since an initial announcement in early 2014, with the college also receiving several million dollars in state capital improvement funds to help make that vision a reality. With work now underway, the college expects the project to be completed late this year.

“It’s a set of events everyone has been waiting on for quite some time, and we’re looking forward to the project moving ahead,” Berger said.

Doug VonDenhuevel, an employee for Hume Supply of Lima, cuts handrail while dismantling a fire escape in preparation for demolition of a downtown property to construct the new Rhodes State College Center for Health Science Education and Innovation. The 70,000-square-foot building will be located at Main and Market streets, adjacent to the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Rhodes_State_01co.jpg Doug VonDenhuevel, an employee for Hume Supply of Lima, cuts handrail while dismantling a fire escape in preparation for demolition of a downtown property to construct the new Rhodes State College Center for Health Science Education and Innovation. The 70,000-square-foot building will be located at Main and Market streets, adjacent to the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

