Woman said she didn’t attack priest

OTTAWA — A woman accused of attacking an 84-year-old priest testified Wednesday he assaulted her and has been after her for 20 years.

Frances Wilhelm, 66, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to attempted murder and felonious assault. She testified during her trial Wednesday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.

The retired priest, the Rev. Herman Scherger, of Cloverdale, also testified saying he returned to his home Sept. 5, and Wilhelm was already there. She walked up to his car as he was getting out and began hitting him in the head with a hammer. He said she never said she was going to kill him but she called him a “son of a bitch over and over.”

“She just kept coming and there was no stopping,” he said.

But Wilhelm, who a doctor conducting a mental health exam ruled was insane at the time of the alleged attack, told a different story. She said she drove to Scherger’s home to confront him over holes pounded in the door of her home, cat litter put in her toilet and the appearance that someone had been lying on her bed all of which she believed was done by Scherger.

She also accused Scherger of sexually assaulting her 20 years ago. She said she was frightened by him.

“I drove there just to ask him to leave me alone and why were there holes all over my front door. I only went to beg him to leave me alone,” she said.

Wilhelm said she had the hammer in her hand approaching Scherger because she thought it was the hammer used to pound holes in her door. She said Scherger tripped her as she got near his car.

“He took the hammer from me and hit me very hard,” she said. “If he had a nail, it would have gone right through my skull.”

Judge Randall Basinger said he would take the next week to consider all evidence and issue a ruling in open court at 9 a.m. March 1. Basinger must first determine whether the prosecution proved the charges against her. If the judge finds the prosecution did, he must then rule on whether Wilhelm was insane at the time of alleged crimes.

