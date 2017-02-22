Police calls

900 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — A deputy reported Sunday finding a person in possession of crack cocaine.

1800 Harding Highway, Lima — A deputy reported Sunday finding a person in possession of what appeared to be heroin.

3200 block of Elida Road, Lima — A man reported Sunday someone stole his cellphone.

14100 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A man reported Sunday someone assaulted him and his girlfriend.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.