Education Roundup

Bluffton baseball team plans headshaving event

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University’s baseball team will host the sixth annual Vs. Cancer headshaving event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Commons at Marbeck Center at Bluffton University, 280 W. College Ave. Several members of the team and supporters will shave their heads. This is the team’s largest community service project.

The team’s goal is to raise $10,000 for the Vs. Cancer foundation. Half the money will go to childhood cancer research, and the other half to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

Stylists from the Curling Iron in Bluffton will donate their time, talent and razor blades.

Workshop planned on art approaches for trauma

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University’s social work department will present a workshop, “Bridging the Unspeakable: Using Expressive Art Approaches for Trauma-Focused Cognitive Therapy,” from 3:15 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the third floor of the Town Hall assembly room, 154 N. Main St.

The workshop is free, however registration is required by Monday. To register, contact Nancy Neff at [email protected] An application for CEUs has been submitted.

Musical performance slated for Ohio Northern

ADA — Ohio Northern University will have a symphony concert called “Glory, War and Peace” at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Freed Center for the Performing Arts.

The guest composer will be Nathan Pangrazio. Following the concert, Pangrazio will answer questions from the audience. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors, $5 for students and $10 for ONU faculty and staff. There also will be others performing that day.

The Freed Center box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Tickets also may be ordered by phone at 419-772-1900 or online at ticketing.onu.edu.

ONU law forum to explore discrimination, bias

ADA — Ohio Northern University College of Law will present a forum on “Discrimination and implicit bias: An exploration of unconscious bias and remedies provided by the law” at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the large Moot Court Room at Ohio Northern University, 525 S. Main St.

The program is free and open to the public. Speakers include Susan Sharkey and Michael Smithson.

Lima native receives mathematics education award

OXFORD — Miami University undergraduate Lindsey States, of Lima, has been selected to receive a Mathematics Education Trust Prospective Teacher National Council of Teachers of Mathematics Annual Conference Award.

Only two undergraduates in the nation are selected for the award.

States is earning bachelor’s degrees in education and integrated mathematics education and mathematics.

Lima resident part of honor society at Ashland

LIMA — William Scott, of Lima, is a member of the Beta Beta Beta honor society at Ashland University.

Scott is the son of Roger and Mary Scott, of Lima, and a 2013 graduate of Shawnee High School. He is majoring in biology at Ashland University.

Beta Beta Beta is an honor society for undergraduate students at Ashland University.

Graduations

Miami University

OXFORD — Two area residents received their degrees from Miami University in Oxford during the fall commencement ceremony held Dec. 13.

Austin John Buettner, of Elida, graduated with a bachelor of science in engineering degree in mechanical engineering.

Mitchell John Skinner, of Lima, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in biology.

Dean’s lists

Grave Valley State University

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University announced its Fall 2016 semester deans list. Students maintained a 3.5 GPA to qualify for the dean’s list.

Area students include:

Findlay: Braden T. Miller and Chase K. Miller.

Lima: Ashlynn N. Vieira.

Van Wert: LeAndryce M. Miller.

Wapakoneta: Abbey R. Gibson.

Indiana Wesleyan University

MARION, Ind.— Hannah Hartzler, of Elida, has been named to the dean’s list at Indiana Wesleyan University for the fall semester of 2016-2017. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must obtain a 3.50 GPA and carry at least 12 graded credit hours for the semester.

Hartzler is a 2016 graduate of Elida High School.

Milliken University

DECATUR, Ill. — Haley Hogenkamp, of Celina, was named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Milliken University.

Hogenkamp, a senior, is majoring in management at the university’s Tabor School of Business. Students must attempt 12 graded credits during the fall semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher to be named to the list.

University of Findlay

FINDLAY — The dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students include:

Ada: Benjamin Garmon; Caleb Garmon; Joshua Lehsten; Caralee Stover; Keli Trudeau.

Alger: Ashley Hoy; Erika Stoodt.

Beaverdam: Alisha Sneary.

Bluffton: Tyler Carroll; Megan Dulle; Erica Frantz; Drake Luginbuhl; Audrey Marshall.

Cloverdale: Torrie Allgire; Nicole Burgei; Nicole Kramer.

Columbus Grove: Danielle Basinger; Kara Birkemeier; Rachel Kohls; Rachel Schumacher; Amber Stechschulte.

Continental: Chance Alvarado; Chelsea Brown; Catherine Donaldson; Kayla Troyer.

Delphos: Stephanie Honigford; Craig Klausing; Gaige Rassman; Kenidi Ulm; Brooke Teman.

Dola: Savannah Ferkins.

Elida: Alicia Buettner; Mitchell Knotts; Emily Siefker.

Fort Jennings: Jamie Saum; Krista Schimmoeller; Catherine Schnipke; Casey Wehri.

Gilboa: Shea Watkins.

Harrod: Mikaila Cox; Madison Schantz; Lidia Turner.

Kalida: Andrea Bellmann; Nicole Recker; Makenna Vorst.

Kenton: Kelsey Baughman; Dailyn Campbell; Kelsey Erwin; Jensen Holly; Sabrina Larson; Calynn Morris; Carrie Morris; Aspen Rose; Kaitlin Sherman; Courtney Steele.

Leipsic: Aimee Kuhlman; Allison Niese; Madison Pierce; Jana Schroeder; Mariah Schroeder; Emily Westrick; Chelsea Warnimont.

Lima: Alexandra Best; Lillyan Burden; Elizabeth Ditto; Delaney Haas; Alexis Long; Heather Miller; Brittany Oglesbee; Sara Plaugher; Meredith Shepherd; Kathryn Wolford.

Minster: Gabrielle Barga; Garrett Westerbeck.

New Bremen: Dillon Webster.

New Knoxville: Haley Horstman.

Ottawa: Cody Alt; Kelsey Baldwin; Dana Cattell; Britney Closson; Derek Ebbeskotte; Cory Heuerman; Luke Kleman; Kayla Leatherman; Jason Meyer; Allison Parker; Kathryn Samuelson; Austin Siebeneck; Jenna Sigler; Madison Stechschulte; Sarah Utendorf; Miranda Verhoff; Jared Tousley.

Ottoville: Casey Miller.

Pandora: Ashley Alt; Hunter Hermiller; Brianna Kuhlman; Kaitlin McOwen; Jacob Wauters.

Spencerville: Kaylee Davis; India Miller; Mackenzie Ringwald.

St. Marys: Alexis Grothause.

Van Wert: Kate Bauer; Melissa Bono; Whitni Dunlap; Janey Janka; Kelsey Mohr; Adam Smith.

Wapakoneta: Megan Powell; Jennifer Schwieterman.

Waynesfield: Stephen Hayes.

West Leipsic: Cody Frick.