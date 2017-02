WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Library hosts a new evening story time at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 2 and Thursday, March 16, at the library, 203 South Perry St., Wapakoneta.

Books will be read, silly songs will be sung, with dancing and a fun craft or activity.

