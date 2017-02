WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society will host its quarter membership meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 2, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 101 Perry St., Wapakoneta. Following the business meeting a presentation by Daniel Meckstroth will commence on “The Railroads of Auglaize County.”

For more information regarding the program or meeting, call 419-738-9328.

The Cincinnatian passed through Wapakoneta. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Clipboard01-7.jpg The Cincinnatian passed through Wapakoneta.