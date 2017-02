WAPAKONETA — An adult book discussion will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 3, at the Auglaize County Library, 203 South Perry St., Wapakoneta.

This month’s book is “The Rainbow Comes and Goes” by Anderson Cooper. Pick up your copy of the book at the library.

