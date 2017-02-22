Huffman’s bill would expand school voucher use

COLUMBUS — Access to taxpayer-funded vouchers for students to attend private and religious schools would be expanded — regardless of whether their current public schools are “failing” — under a bill about to be introduced.

If the scholarship is more than what the private school charges, the student could bank the excess in a new Education Savings Account for future high school, college, or education expenses.

State Sen. Matt Huffman, R-Lima, the proposal’s sponsor, said Tuesday he hopes the move will make students and their parents better education consumers.

“I look at this as recognition of the financial incentives that people take into account when making decisions,” he said. “It makes the private schools better. If a student is able to gain money during K-8 and save up to $10,000 or $15,000, but then goes to a public high school, they would now have $10,000 or $15,000 to go to college in Ohio.”

The bill would consolidate three existing state voucher programs with their varying eligibility requirements and scholarship amounts into a single program providing scholarships on a sliding income scale for families earning up to double the federal poverty level. That translates into $48,000 a year for a family of four.

Annual scholarships could reach as high as $5,000 for K-8 students and $7,500 for high school students. For those in families earning up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level, or $97,200 for a family of four, the scholarships would be half as much, again adjusted on a sliding scale.

The changes would not affect separate scholarships for students with autism or other special needs. It would also not affect public charter schools.

The state currently caps the number of scholarships at 60,000, but only about 45,000 now use the voucher programs, including the special-needs programs.

Ohio’s statewide EdChoice voucher program requires that the participating 21,000 or so students come from schools that are classified as poor performers. An expansion of that program, like Huffman’s broader proposal, bases additional scholarships on family income.

A third program, the state’s first experiment with vouchers, exclusively targets students in Cleveland.

The traditional EdChoice scholarships are currently $4,650 through eighth grade and $6,000 for high school, with schools forbidden to charge more in tuition than the scholarship amount. Huffman would remove that prohibition on schools but said he hopes competition for voucher students would help to keep tuition down.

Students from “failing” schools currently taking advantage of traditional EdChoice vouchers would be grandfathered into the program, regardless of whether their families meet the income requirements.

Huffman hopes to eventually incorporate the changes into Gov. John Kasich’s two-year budget proposal now being debated across the Statehouse rotunda in the House of Representatives. A final budget must reach the governor’s desk before the next fiscal year begins on July 1.

“We should take care of our unconstitutional funding of our public schools,” said state Rep. Teresa Fedor (D., Toledo), ranking Democrat on the House Education and Career Readiness Committee and a former public school teacher.

“Let’s take care of that so there is no undue burden for property owners to fund our public schools,” she said. “I see this bill as another way to funnel our money from our traditional schools into schools that have been proven to not perform any better. Doing choice for choice’s sake is not a wise way to go.”

Kaleigh Lemaster, executive director of School Choice Ohio, said the state’s current voucher programs are too limited.

“There are still many students who are stuck in a school that is not the best fit for their learning needs,” she said.

