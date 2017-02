LIMA — The Allen County Museum hosts its annual Blues concert at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, at the Allen County Museum, 620 W. Market St., Lima. Guest performer is the Rev. Robert B. Jones. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the museum at 419-222-9426.

The Rev. Robert B. Jones