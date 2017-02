WAPAKONETA — Cridersville library supervisor Melissa Luthman hosts live trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Marley’s Downtown, 15 Perry St., Wapakoneta.

Luthman will bring three rounds of fun trivia questions for each team to answer. All teams compete for a first-place prize.

