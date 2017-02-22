Homeownership classes planned

LIMA — West Ohio Community Action Partnership’s homeownership program will begin from 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28 through Thursday, March 2 and Tuesday, March 7 through Thursday, March 9, at Habitat for Humanity, 550 W. Elm St., Lima.

Eligible participants could receive up to $6,000 in down payment assistance while learning steps to pre/post-purchase a home; preventive maintenance; forclosure prevention and predatory lending.

Contact Heather Hedrick at 419-227-2586 or email [email protected] for more information.

