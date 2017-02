LIMA — St. Mark’s United Methodist Church is holding an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 1110 N. Metcalf St., Lima.

Tickets are available at the door, and the cost is $7 for adults and $3 for children under 12.

