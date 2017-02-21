Statements allowed in 2001 murder

LIMA — A 2001 killing wasn’t solved until last year when a man walked into the police station to make a statement about the case saying the killing happened over the man cheating at dice.

That was revealed in court records when a judge denied a request to suppress statements made by David Evans in the July 2, 2001, killing of 69-year-old Cardell Beachum. Beachum was shot to death outside his business, Sports and Sorts at 1290 St. Johns Ave., when he was closing up.

Evans, who has been a suspect since shortly after the murder and was questioned after it, walked into the Lima Police Department on Sept. 13 to reportedly confess to his role.

Evans told detectives he had been thinking about Beachum’s death and wanted to “lay everything down.”

At one point during the interview, whatever Beachum had said up to that point led a detective to suggest the killing may have been in self-defense, but the interview continued and Evans eventually was charged with murder and now is charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, according to court records.

Evans wanted the statements thrown out saying he was not properly given a Miranda warning advising him of his constitutional rights. But Judge Jeffrey Reed ruled a Miranda warning was not required during the first interview because Evans was not in custody but even with that the detective went above and beyond by properly giving Evans a Miranda warning, according to court records.

The judge also ruled that warning was close enough to an interview three days later that a second Miranda warning need not be given.

Evans’ 2001 statement will be the subject of a suppression hearing scheduled for March 10. He is scheduled to stand trial April 18.

