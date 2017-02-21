Former Wapakoneta band director assigned May 15 trial

WAPAKONETA — A former band instructor at Wapakoneta schools accused of sex charges was assigned a trial for May 15.

Broc Hottle, 27, of Mount Vernon, also was assigned a pretrial hearing for April 11. He is free on a $250,000 bond.

Hottle is charged with 34 counts of sexual battery. All charges are third-degree felonies.

Hottle was employed by the Wapakoneta school district from 2008 to 2012 and served as an independent contractor until March 2016. He was a show choir band director.

Authorities have not said whether the charges are related to students at the high school.