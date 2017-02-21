Ross McWay’s murder trial set for April

LIMA — A man charged with aggravated murder in the killing of a woman just days after he was released from jail is scheduled to stand trial April 18.

Ross McWay, 37, also was assigned a pretrial hearing for March 14.

McWay is charged in the death of 39-year-old Wendy Jeffers on Jan. 15. Her body was found inside her home at 1112 N. Main St. McWay reportedly told police he strangled Jeffers and then held her head under water when he discovered she still was breathing.

McWay once served 13 years in prison for killing a man in 2001 and was just released from jail two days before Jeffers was found dead. He was released after his acquittal on rape charges in another case from March 23.