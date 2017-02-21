Police calls

2700 Elida Road, Lima — An employee of Kohl’s reported Friday someone trying to steal merchandise without paying.

9900 block of Faulkner Road, Lima — A woman reported Saturday another person kicked her in the face.

1500 block of Richlieu Drive, Lima — Deputies were called to a home Saturday where a person filed a telecommunications complaint.

3240 Elida Road, Lima — An employee of Meijer reported Saturday someone stealing merchandise from the store.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.