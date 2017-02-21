Education roundup

3 Kalida teens honored by Optimists

KALIDA — Three Kalida High School students were honored by the Putnam County Optimists with the club’s Character Award for January.

Bailey Eickholt, Jeffrey Knueve and Tara Gerding were all honored by the club for a variety of charitable activities.

Eickholt maintains a 4.0 grade point average while serving on student council, the Cats Who Care organization and the Kalida Recycling Committee, while competing in the high school cross-country and track teams.

Knueve volunteers at the elementary school and is the president of Cats Who Care, while also competing in the school’s golf, basketball and baseball teams.

Gerding also helps at the elementary school and middle school and is also a member of student council and Cats Who Care. She is also a Mass server and lector at St. Michael Catholic Church.

Meeks receives distinguished service award

LIMA — Patricia Meeks received the 2017 Distinguished Service Award from the Ohio Music Education Association.

The award was presented to Meeks during the Ohio Music Education Association’s Professional Development Conference held Feb. 3 in Cleveland. This is the highest award the association presents.

Meeks retired from Shawnee schools after a 36-year teaching career.

2 Bath students named National Merit finalists

LIMA — Two Bath High School students have been named finalists for the 2017 National Merit Scholarship program.

Paul Blasiman and Rachel Inskeep were each named finalists Feb. 15, receiving a certificate recognizing their achievement. Each year, 15,000 students out of about 1.6 million entrants nationwide are named finalists, with 7,500 receiving a $2,500 Merit Scholarship award or corporate or college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards.

Winners are determined based on academic record, the school’s curricula and grading system, test scores, a recommendation from the high school, student activities and leadership and an essay submitted by the finalist.

Winners will be notified beginning in March and continuing through mid-June, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Elida Musical Theatre benefits from Chipotle

LIMA — The Elida Musical Theatre will benefit from a Chipotle fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Chipotle, 3292 Elida Road.

Bring in a flier, show it on your smartphone or tell the cashier, that you’re supporting the cause to make sure that 50 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Elida Musical Theatre.

BGSU instructor works with choir students

LIMA — Emily Pence Brown, a member of the choral faculty at Bowling Green State University, worked with Lima Senior High School choir students Tuesday.

Pence Brown is an assistant professor of music education at BGSU, where she teaches choral music education undergraduate courses and directs the Women’s Chorus.

She has a bachelor’s degree in music education from Rutgers University, a master’s degree from Florida State University and a doctorate from the University of Southern Mississippi. She taught school choir, piano and musical theater for five years before pursing her doctorate.

Bath stakeholders to discuss ESSA on Wednesday

LIMA — A stakeholders meeting to discuss the Every Student Succeeds Act will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bath Elementary School, located at 2450 Bible Road, Lima.

Elida students give valentines gifts to seniors

ELIDA — Members of the Elida National Honor Society students delivered valentine cards to Elmcroft residents.

The students also gave each resident home-baked cookies.

Putnam County Help Me Grow holds screenings

OTTAWA — Putnam County Help Me Grow hosts a free developmental screening for infants, toddlers and preschoolers from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Putnam County Educational Service Center, 124 Putnam Parkway.

Screenings are by appointment only. Call 419-523-6059 for an appointment.

New Bremen reschedules meeting to March 1

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen school board will meet at 7 p.m. March 1 in the high school community room.

The meeting had been previously scheduled for March 8.

Nursing scholarships available from foundation

ST. MARYS — The Joint Township District Hospital Foundation is offering two $1,000 scholarships to local students studying nursing for the 2017-18 academic year.

To be eligible for these scholarships, the individual must be a high school senior, college student or adult returning to school who is a resident of Auglaize or Mercer counties, or a graduate of a high school in those counties. Joint Township District Memorial Hospital and Grand Lake Health System employees are not eligible. Final applicants must be available for an interview between 9 a.m. and noon June 10.

Applications are due by April 28 and must be made online at http://bit.ly/2lhuQqv. For details, call 419-394-3335, ext. 3567.

Blanchard Valley Health System offers scholarships

FINDLAY — Blanchard Valley Health System is offering scholarship opportunities to individuals pursuing health care careers. Blanchard Valley Health System associates, current college students and high school seniors entering college may be eligible to apply.

A complete list of scholarships along with applications, deadlines, qualifications and contact information may be viewed at www.bvhealthsystem.org/scholarships by clicking on the “Scholarships” link under the “Health Care Professionals” menu.

Those who receive a scholarship may be required to make a commitment to the organization.

USV schedules kindergarten registration

McGUFFEY — Upper Scioto Valley kindergarten registration for the 2017-18 school year will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24 and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 27 at Upper Scioto Valley schools, located at 510 S. Courtright St.

At the time of registration, parents or guardians must bring their child, as well as his or her birth certificate, immunization records, custody papers (if applicable) and proof of residency. Registration will take about an hour.

Call 419-757-3231, ext. 4, to register for kindergarten screening. Registration is due by March 16.

Auglaize County offers free screenings for children

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize Health Department is offering free screenings for children birth to 5 years of age on March 13, at Wapakoneta Elementary School, 900 N. Blackhoof St. Call Charlotte Axe to preregister for the screening at 419-738-3410 or 800-531-6134.

The health department is also offering free developmental screenings for children ages birth to 5 years old from 3:30 to 6 p.m. March 20, at the ABC Center, 20 E. First St., New Bremen. To preregister, call Charlotte Axe at 419-738-3410 or 800-531-6134.

These screenings are being sponsored by Help Me Grow through funding from the Ohio Department of Health.

Lima City Schools’ K-Kids clubs recognized

LIMA — The Kiwanis Club of Lima has sponsored a K-Kids club in every elementary school in the Lima City Schools throughout the past several years.

The K-Kids club is the largest service organization for elementary school students in the world with more than 20,000 members worldwide and is sponsored by Kiwanis International. It is a student-led service club and draws its members from the student body. The club provides an opportunity for kids to form values and build self-esteem based on experiences in community service activities.

Each year a school submits all of its projects and endeavors for that year and can be eligible for becoming a Distinguished Club or an Honor Club. Out of all of the schools in Ohio submitting for the Distinguished Club award, only seven qualified in the entire state, and three were from Lima: Heritage, Independence and Unity Elementary Schools. Freedom Elementary was the only school in the state of Ohio to become an Honor Club.

Crestview schools accepting open enrollment applications

CONVOY — Crestview schools will permit students from adjacent school districts to enroll in the district’s schools through “open enrollment” for the 2017-18 school year.

Applications will be accepted beginning April 1, on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the time and date the application is received by the superintendent. Requests will be acted upon by July 1.

Parents interested in open enrollment for kindergarten students must complete an application at kindergarten registration, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13-17 in the elementary school office.

Applications will be considered in the order received, and space may be limited. All applications must be completed and returned no later than May 31 (except for kindergarten students). Applications are available by contacting Superintendent Mike Este’s office at 419-749-9100, ext. 4 or on the school website at http://crestviewknights.com under Downloads.

Current open enrolled students must complete a new open enrollment application for the 2017-2018 school year. These applications will be considered before new requests are acted upon.

Elida students compete in solo and ensemble contest

LIMA — Several Elida students participated in the Ohio Music Education Association District 3 Solo & Ensemble Contest held Feb. 11th at Lima Senior High School.

The following musicians received an Excellent, or Rating of 2:

In Class C: Christopher Boothby- Tenor Saxophone.

In Class B: Lila Mansfield- Piccolo Solo, MaKenzie Ruvoldt- Clarinet Solo Isaiah Wolfert- Alto Saxophone Alex Treece- Alto Saxophone Ethan Bowersock- Euphonium Flute Trio with members Molly Wright, Abby White & Selena Flores.

In Class A: Josh Iten- Baritone Saxophone.

The following musicians received a Superior, or Rating of 1:

In Class C: Joel Purugganan- French Horn.

In Class B: McKayla Gilbert- Flute Solo Molly Burkholder- Tuba Solo Hannah Fosnaugh- Marimba Brass Quartet with members Josh Guess and Michael King- Trumpet, Kenzie Christlieb-Trombone and Ethan Bowersock- Euphonium.

In Class A: Colin Parent - French Horn Solo Trumpet Quartet with members Kaylee Mekolites, Josh Guess, Alex Fields & Colin Parent Percussion Ensemble with members Grace Earl, Emily Campbell, Gabe Hughes, Luke Greeley, Brady Thomas, Evan Yonut, Joe Davis III, Will Green and Cameron and Linton.

The following vocal musicians received an Excellent, or Rating of 2:

In Class C: Elida Freshmen Women’s Ensemble: Riley Bowers, Laura Coil, Alyssa Ford, Makenna Isenbarger, Katelyn Makin, Kellie Morgan, Shyanna Steed, Alyssa Stile.

In Class B: Faith White, Justus Guerrero.

The following musicians received a Superior, or Rating of 1:

In Class C: Ryan Vetter Laura Coil Alyssa Stiles.

In Class B: Peyton Phillips, Caleb Hartzog Women’s Ensemble: Peyton Phillips, Erykka Nunez, Arriyana Nunez, Makenna Shurelds.

In Class A: Erykka Nunez, Molly Burkholder.