ALGER — The Alger Memorial Festival Committee is holding a country-style breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m., Saturday, March 4, at the Alger Social Center, 210 N. Main St., Alger.

The group is serving biscuits, sausage gravy, hash-browns, scrambled eggs, fried apples, sausage patties and beverage. Suggested donation is $7. All-you-can-eat is on premises only. Carry out is available.

For more information call 419-757-3891.

