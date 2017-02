LIMA — The Lima Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Connections event from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Shawnee Country Club, 1700 Shawnee Road, Lima. The fee to attend is $25 per member or $40 per future member.

Presenters include Jessika Phillips, president of NOW Marketing Group, and Jayson Paglow, president of Virtual Reality Arcade, speaking on “The Future of Virtual Reality in Business.”

RSVP to Nicole Scott by calling 419-222-6045 or email her at [email protected].

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LimaAllenCountyChamberOfCommerce-2.jpg