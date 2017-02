DELPHOS — The Delphos Public Library is celebrating Pi Day on March 14 with a whipped cream pie eating contest for students in 6th grade and higher from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Teen Room.

Other pi related activities are also planned. For more information, contact Rachel Strahm at 419-695-4015.

