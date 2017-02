COLUMBUS GROVE — Putnam County District Library will hold a book discussion at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 13, on the book, “The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion” by Fannie Flagg, at the Columbus Grove location, 317 N. Main St., Columbus Grove.

Books are available at the library.

