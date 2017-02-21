Morning accident in Mercer County sends six to hospitals

COLDWATER — A 6:16 a.m. morning accident sent six people to the hospital, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

A 2003 Pontiac Vibe driven by Trevor Cooper, 20, of Coldwater, was westbound on state Route 219 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at state Route 49. Cooper drove through the stop sign, striking a 2014 Ford Van that was southbound on state Route 49, driven by Anthony Siple, 37, of Alliance. The van was carrying seven Amish passengers.

Six people were transported to the hospital. Trevor Cooper, Jake T. Shetler, Henry Graber, Mahlon Graber and Noah Schwartz were all transported to Mercer Health Hospital, in Coldwater. According to the sheriff’s office, one was transported via medical helicopter to another location. The hospital refused to release the condition of the injured.

The driver of the van, Anthony Siple, was transported to Jay County Hospital in Portland, Indiana.