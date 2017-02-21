Shawnee, Lima Central Catholic students vye for Distinguished Young Women of Ohio

LIMA — Two area students are vying for the Distinguished Young Women of Ohio Scholarship Program being held Friday and Saturday in Mount Vernon.

Representing the region are Rachel Brogee, a senior from Shawnee High School, and Shannon Daley, a senior from Lima Central Catholic High School.

Brogee is the daughter of Kevin and Jennifer Brogee, of Lima. Daley is the daughter of Douglas and Kathleen Daley, of Lima.

The girls arrived in Mount Vernon on Friday and are preparing for the show this weekend.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for the show can be purchased online at www.mtvarts.com or call 740-399-5116.

Cash scholarships totaling $16,700 will be awarded to the participants.