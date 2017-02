OTTAWA — Putnam County District Library hosts crochet and knitting from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 11, at the Ottawa location, 136 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa.

Supplies needed include crochet hooks size H, I, or J, one color skein of yarn and size 8 or 9 needles for knitting.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_PutnamCountyDistrictLibrary-5.jpg