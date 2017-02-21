GOP lawmaker won’t sponsor payday lending reform bill

COLUMBUS — A Republican lawmaker who vowed to push payday lending reform in Ohio has decided not to sponsor such a bill during her final two-year term, marking a setback for those hoping to further crack down on that industry.

Rep. Marlene Anielski tells Cleveland.com it’s an important issue but she feels she can only effectively focus on one topic, and she’s prioritizing suicide prevention. That’s personal for Anielski, whose son killed himself.

Her Democratic co-sponsor plans to proceed with a payday lending reform bill. But he says losing Anielski’s sponsorship is a setback because the proposal won’t pass without support from Republicans. They control the Legislature and have been hesitant to further restrict payday lending.

A research group found such loans are more expensive in Ohio than any other state.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Ohio-105.jpg