SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Pool Committee is hosting a play and shop from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Spencerville School’s cafetorium, 2500 Wisher Drive, Spencerville.

Tickets are $12 for pre-sale or $15 at the door, which includes 20 games of SWIMO and refreshments.

