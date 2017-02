LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man threatening to jump off the roof at Motel 6 on state Route 309 at 3:08 p.m. Monday.

According to the report, a Hispanic man with reported mental issues was threatening to jump off the building. The man was later coaxed off the roof and taken by Bath Township Fire and Rescue to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima for treatment.

The incident was still under investigation.