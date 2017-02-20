Gas prices down in Lima region

LIMA — Gas prices were down 7 cents in Allen County on Monday morning, but they’d already bounced back up nearly a nickel by the afternoon, according to prices reported to GasBuddy.com.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $2.03 Monday morning, the 24th least expensive metro area in the country. That was down 7 cents from last week and 6.7 cents from last month, while it was 31.6 cents higher than last year.

Unfortunately, most of that decline disappeared by Monday afternoon, when prices jumped to $2.07 a gallon.

Ohio’s average was $2.06 per gallon, down 5.7 cents. It was the fourth least-expensive state in the country. The national average declined 0.3 cents per gallon, to $2.27 per gallon.

“Refinery liquidation of cheaper winter grade fuel keeps pump prices in similar territory for the week ahead,” Dan McTeague, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst, said in a statement. “The ongoing saga of global oil production limitations becomes less important as refineries begin the early stages of maintenance and turnarounds to accommodate summer gasoline blends.”

Hancock County had the lowest prices in the region, at $2 per gallon, followed by Shelby County ($2.01), Auglaize County ($2.02), Hardin County ($2.02), Putnam County ($2.04), Logan County ($2.05), and Mercer County ($2.06). Van Wert County had the highest average price, at $2.06.

The lowest price in the region was $1.95 at the Sam’s Club station on Lima’s Greely Chapel Road and the Fuel Stop on Willipie Street in Wapakoneta.

The highest average in the state was Akron, at $2.06 per gallon.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_GasPrices-1.jpg

By Staff Reports TLNinfo@civitasmedia.com