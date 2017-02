CELINA — Links between the body and brain are explored in a program sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association from 6 t0 7 p.m., Thursday at the Miller House, 1506 Meadowview Drive, Celina. Light refreshments will be served.

A representative from the Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Ohio Chapter will focus on latest research and provide scientific insights how to optimize physical and cognitive health during aging.

For more information, contact the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_calendar-60.jpg