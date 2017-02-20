Police calls

Delphos — An officer stopped a vehicle Wednesday for a traffic violation and discovered the woman did not have a driver license.

Delphos — A woman reported Feb. 15 her cellphone was stolen.

200 block of Holland Trailer Court, Delphos — Police were called Feb. 12 to a fight in progress.

400 block of South Franklin Street, Delphos — Police were called Feb. 12 to a possible burglary in progress and found it to be the homeowner’s juvenile son.

