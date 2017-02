LIMA — The Allen Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a community gardening forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the American Legion Post 96, 711 South Shore Drive, Lima. A meal will be provided followed by a discussion on how local agencies can assist with gardening education and other supporting needs.

Reservations are requested by Wednesday. Call Beth Seibert at 419-303-5110 or email beth@allenswcd.com.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_calendar-59.jpg