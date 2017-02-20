St. Rita’s Health Partners announces its Welcome Waggers program

LIMA — The first meeting of St. Rita’s Health Partners’ new program Welcome Waggers, will begin at 1 p.m. today at the St. Rita’s Health Partners Volunteer/Auxiliary Resources office located at 730 W. Market St., Lima.

Six owners and six therapy dogs have committed to the program and will be in attendance to discuss what their duties will be, and how they will help in assisting with the patient experience.

Additional Welcome Waggers volunteers are welcome. To become a part of Welcome Waggers, requirements include:

• Dogs must be at least one year old.

• Dogs much have current registration with Pet Partners.

• Dogs must have current health screening.

• Owner must complete volunteer orientation process.

For additional questions, call 419-226-9038.

